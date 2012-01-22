ALGIERS Jan 22 Algeria is to restart its
Adrar refinery within days after concluding a new contract with
co-owner China National Petroleum Corp (CNPC), Algerian energy
officials said.
A stoppage at the plant, along with maintenance at other
refineries, has contributed to an increase in Algerian demand
for imported gasoil.
Adrar is Algeria's smallest refinery with an annual output
capacity of 600,000 tonnes.
The officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the
Adrar refinery had been out of action for several months because
of a dispute over profitability. It is owned by CNPC in
partnership with the Algerian state energy company, Sonatrach.
The two owners signed a deal three days ago to change the
terms of their contract and make the plant more profitable for
CNPC, the officials said.
