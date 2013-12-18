* Bouteflika bolstering allies in run-up to election
* Constitutional amendment likely prior to vote
* Creation of vice president post seen as key
By Lamine Chikhi
ALGIERS, Dec 18 Eight months after Algerian
President Abdelaziz Bouteflika suffered a debilitating stroke,
his allies are promoting constitutional changes including a new
vice presidency, which may let the ageing independence veteran
run for a fourth term.
That would put off an answer to one of the enduring
questions in North Africa: who will replace Bouteflika, 76, as
leader of one of the principle allies of the West against
Islamist militancy.
Bouteflika has ruled Algeria since 1999, credited by his
supporters with drawing the country out of a civil war that
killed 200,000 people, and restoring civilian rule in a major
OPEC oil and gas supplier to Europe.
He has been silent on whether he will seek a fourth term and
rarely seen in public since returning from treatment in France
in July. Detailed questions about the state of his health have
gone mostly unanswered.
In April he suggested it was time for the old guard to move
aside for new leaders: "Our generation is over."
But Algeria's ruling FLN party has nevertheless touted him
for weeks as their official candidate, and his allies have
started outmaneuvering rivals in negotiations between FLN cadres
and military elites who wield real power.
Rivalry between the military and civilians for
behind-the-scenes influence has been a central feature of
Algerian political life since independence. During the 1990s,
the military seized power after Islamists were poised to win a
presidential election, leading to civil war.
Bouteflika may believe he still needs a fourth term to
guarantee political changes that leave civilians, not generals,
in charge, an FLN source told Reuters, explaining the
president's thinking.
A proposed a package of constitutional reforms is being
interpreted as a signal of his intention to run again. The
details of the reform package have not been fully disclosed, but
Bouteflika's allies say it will contain clauses that limit the
army's role in politics.
Among the other changes, adding a new post of vice president
would allow Bouteflika to run again despite his health, and
possibly make the question of succession less cloudy.
"If Bouteflika is recovering from a stroke and really wants
to run for a fourth term, he will definitely need a vice
president to back him and probably campaign on his behalf," said
Nouredine Boukrouh, a former Bouteflika minister.
"The new constitution will include the position of a vice
president to allow Bouteflika continue to rule, so that if his
condition deteriorates, the vice president will do the job."
Eurasia Group analyst Riccardo Fabiani agreed that without a
the creation of a vice presidency, the president would probably
be unable to run again, while his health "remains a wild card".
It would not be the first time the Algerian constitution was
rejigged before an election to let Bouteflika run again. In
2008, Algerian lawmakers lifted presidential term limits, a
measure criticised by opposition parties as an attempt to keep
Bouteflika in power. He won a third five-year term in 2009.
The new package of reforms is likely to restore limits of
two five-year terms for future presidents, although this
restriction would not apply to Bouteflika.
Restoring term limits "would be a signal that we are going
in the right direction, in the direction of democracy," a
political leader who participated in talks with the government
over constitutional changes told Reuters.
The proposed constitutional reform package is still with the
president's office. If he pushes it forward it would go to
parliament, where the FLN and its allies hold a majority.
Some opponents are angry at the attempt to change the rules:
"We are against amending the constitution before the 2014
presidential election," said Djilali Sofiane, leader of a new
party called Jil Jadid. "It will pave the way for the president
to get a fourth term."
However, others may not complain too vociferously. Mohamed
Ferrad, a senior member of an anti-Bouteflika group that
includes 14 opposition parties and political leaders, said the
opposition was not opposed to Bouteflika running for another
term, although he should publish his medical records first.
"What Bouteflika wants above all, and what he shares with
other decision-makers even if they are opposed to his policies,
is stability," said Geoff Porter, president of North African
Risk Consulting.
"Bouteflika has long complained that he is a three-quarters
president and he needs the office of the vice presidency in
order to fully realize the potential of the executive."
ARMY VS. CIVILIANS
After the end of Algeria's war, Bouteflika restored civilian
rule in principle, but he has never succeeded in curbing the
influence of generals, especially the DRS military intelligence
service and its powerful chief, General Mohamed Mediene.
Bouteflika's allies say that, by limiting the army's role in
politics, the constitutional reforms would strengthen the
president's hand in a fourth term.
The constitutional changes have won the backing of other
parties and powerful unions, part of a push widely interpreted
as a sign he is considering standing for another term.
Algerians expect the decision of whether he will run again
and the name of any vice presidential running mate will emerge
from behind-the-scenes dealmaking by shadowy figures popularly
referred to as "Le Pouvoir" - "the power" - consisting of FLN
party leaders and security services bosses.
If that is the case, Bouteflika seems to be making moves
that would strengthen his position.
This year he reshuffled his cabinet to bolster allies.
Security sources say he also shifted some responsibilities from
the DRS security service to the regular army to curtail the
influence of Mediene.
The question of succession in Algeria is closely watched by
its neighbours and by Western powers who see the large North
African oil and gas producer as a key partner in the war against
Islamist militants in the Maghreb.
Bouteflika has already delegated some responsibilities to
his premier Abdelmalek Sellal, seen as a potential running mate.
"I can tell you he is healthy and we will see him just now,"
Sellal said when asked about Bouteflika's health. "If he wants
to pursue his mission, he will decide on his conscience."
The succession is not likely to be resolved in the streets
as it was during the 2011 "Arab Spring" revolts in Tunisia,
Libya, Egypt and Yemen. Algerians did not rise up as their
neighbours did, although the country has seen protests over jobs
and living standards. Instead, the political future is likely to
be resolved through negotiation among powerful insiders.
With around $200 billion of reserves from energy sales, the
government has cash to ward off any unrest at home. Opposition
parties are weak and Algerians have no appetite for upheaval
after their bloody civil war.
Investors will be keen to see how the next government opens
up more after years of centralized state control, and how it
makes deals with more lucrative terms for foreign oil players.
If Bouteflika doesn't run, then it is still unclear whether
the DRS could seek to impose its own candidate. With its powers
curbed, the DRS may be no longer be able to block Bouteflika,
and, said one state security source, may even support him.
"There is no doubt that the DRS will support Bouteflika no
matter what decision he will take because at the end of the day
it will keep within the law," the source said.
But Eurasia's Fabiani said the DRS chief may seek to push
back against the Bouteflika clan to "establish a level playing
field" and seek a compromise candidate.
(Writing by Patrick Markey; Editing by Peter Graff)