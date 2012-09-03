ALGIERS, Sept 3 Algeria named Abdelmalek Sellal as its new prime minister on Monday, the first appointment in a cabinet reshuffle, and other ministers were due to be named later in the day, a senior government official said.

"I confirm that Sellal is our new prime minster," he told Reuters. ((louise.ireland@thomsonreuters.com)(Reuters Messaging)(louise.ireland.thomsonreuters.com@thomsonreuters.net)