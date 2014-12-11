ALGIERS Dec 11 Algerian security forces have
killed a second militant involved in the kidnapping and
beheading of a French tourist in September, the Algerian justice
minister said on Thursday.
Militants claiming loyalty to Islamic State militants
fighting in Iraq and Syria killed Herve Gourdel in the mountains
east of Algiers, where the Frenchman had been planning a
trekking trip before he was kidnapped in September.
"We have identified and killed the second terrorist involved
in the killing of French citizen Herve Gourdel, and the
investigation is still ongoing," Justice Minister Tayeb Louh
told reporters.
He gave no details or timing of the operation.
The Caliphate Soldiers, an Al Qaeda splinter group which has
allied itself to Islamic State, claimed responsibility for
Gourdel's killing, saying it was in retaliation for France's
intervention in Iraq.
