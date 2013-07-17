* Six months after deadly attack, expats yet to return
* BP, Statoil say need more assurances on security
* Major projects delayed, Algerian output in decline
By Julia Payne, Lamine Chikhi and Peg Mackey
LONDON/ALGIERS, July 17 Six months on from a
deadly attack at a gas plant in Algeria, oil majors BP and
Statoil have yet to send their workers back amid disagreements
over security with the government of the North African OPEC
producer.
At stake for Algiers is a further decline in oil and gas
production, accounting for 60 percent of budget revenues, while
the foreign majors want to ensure that the worst ever attack on
their facilities will not be repeated.
Immediately after the assault by Islamist militants, Algiers
stepped up army patrols around the remote In Amenas plant - run
jointly by BP, Statoil and state-owned Sonatrach
- and other oil and gas fields.
But BP, one of the largest foreign investors in Algeria, and
Statoil want a cast-iron assurance from Algiers that it's safe
to send employees back to the facility near the Libyan border.
"The return of Statoil employees is dependent on the
necessary security measures being in place," Statoil spokesman
Baard Glad Pedersen said.
"We have a good cooperative relationship with the Algerian
authorities. They have themselves initiated several changes to
the security around our sites. We are in a dialogue with them,
together with BP, about how to deepen our discussion."
The siege ended after four days when Algerian forces stormed
the plant deep in the Sahara desert. Dozens of foreign workers
were killed. At the time, Britain and Japan expressed
frustration that the assault on the militants had been ordered
without consultation.
BP spokesman Robert Wine said: "We're committed to Algeria,
but we need assurance about the security of everyone on site."
Algerian authorities declined to comment officially.
"We believe we have fulfilled all the demands over security
and do not understand why BP is still hesitating to come back,"
said an Algerian official, who asked not to be identified.
Sources close to BP and Statoil say the companies want to
make sure the reinforcements are sustained.
"One of the major issues is where the army's decisions are
being made - at the defence ministry or at the base camp," one
of the sources said.
Another source said: "We want to make sure the higher number
of troops are maintained when we go back."
UNPRECEDENTED ATTACK
Despite instability across North Africa since the Arab
Spring of 2011, the In Amenas attack caught many off guard.
Algiers - Washington's chief ally in countering Islamist
militancy in North Africa - was seen fully in control and has
beefed up security further against attacks, exacerbated by
French military intervention across the border in Mali.
Four BP employees were killed in the siege, and the British
government has said it had questions regarding the company's
oversight of its staff as the hostage-taking unfolded.
"Much time was spent at the start of the crisis getting BP
to confirm which staff were in the country, and which were at
the site," a government document seen by Reuters said.
Nick Collier, of the UK Foreign Office's counterterrorism
department, told a conference in London in June: "For the first
few days, we did not know who was there.
"We built a picture from families calling in," Collier
added.
BP says it knew exactly who was on site right from the start
of the attack, both its own staff and contractors.
"In a fast-moving incident it takes time to establish clear
lines of communications with all the parties involved. This
incident was an unprecedented attack," BP's Wine said.
At the time of the siege, BP had about a third of its 60
staff in Algeria at the plant, which usually employs up to 700
people, mostly Algerians. Statoil had 17 employees at the site.
The venture also employs dozens of expat subcontractors.
"We need the expats from BP and Statoil to come back soon
because we have lost more than 200 jobs," Bachir Benzerga, the
union head at In Amenas city, told Reuters.
Some 7,000 Algerians live in In Amenas and rely on the plant
for employment. Benzerga said the military was now present 24
hours a day all around the gas facility. Security sources said a
small number of expats could return in September but BP and
Statoil said no timeframe had been set.
IRRELEVANT TARGETS
With social spending on the rise, oil output in decline and
the price of its natural gas falling, Algeria, Africa's
third-biggest oil producer, needs to attract more foreign
investment.
The country's gas production has fallen 7 percent to 82
billion cubic meters in 2012 from its peak reached in 2006.
"Concerns over depletion of natural gas reserves have begun
to be felt in Algeria ... The long-contemplated export targets
of 85 bcm by 2010 and 100 bcm by 2015 have become irrelevant,"
said Ali Aissaoui from Apicorp consultancy.
Sources close to BP and Statoil say Sonatrach has been fully
cooperative on security and related higher costs. A lack of
clarity over a broader government and military attitude to
security is preventing foreign workers from returning, those
sources said.
The removal of expatriate staff has already slowed gas
projects at In Amenas and In Salah, which are core to
maintaining Algerian gas production as BP and Statoil have
delayed at least $1 billion in additional investments.
In Amenas was producing 9 billion cubic metres of gas a year
(160,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day), more than a tenth
of the country's overall gas output, and is not expected to
return to full output before the start of 2014.
"Kit has been bought, but it's just lying around," said the
source close to BP. "The people who would have been working on
it are out of the country."