* New Algerian splinter group breaks with AQIM
* Islamic State winning over breakaway militants
* North Africa large source of jihadi fighters
By Lamine Chikhi
ALGIERS, Sept 14 A new armed group calling
itself the Caliphate Soldiers in Algeria has split from al
Qaeda's North African branch and sworn loyalty to the radical
breakaway group Islamic State fighting in Syria and Iraq.
A breakaway of key Algerian commanders from Al Qaeda in the
Islamic Maghreb, known as AQIM, would show deepening rivalry
between al Qaeda's core command and the Islamic State over
leadership of the transnational Islamist militancy.
In a communique, AQIM central region commander Khaled Abu
Suleimane, whose real name is Gouri Abdelmalek, claimed
leadership of the new group, joined by an AQIM commander of an
eastern region in Algeria, where the al Qaeda wing has its base.
"You have in the Islamic Maghreb men if you order them they
will obey you," Suleimane said in reference to Abu Bakr
al-Baghdadi, the leader of the Islamic State. "The Maghreb has
deviated from the true path."
The communique was posted on jihadi websites. Algerian
officials did not immediately comment on the statement.
The Algeria splinter group is the latest to side with
Baghdadi over al Qaeda's aging chieftain Ayman al-Zawahri, as
the Islamic State appeals to younger militants with successes in
gaining territory in Iraq and Syria.
Baghdadi, who has declared himself "Caliph" or head of
state, fell out with al Qaeda in 2013 over its expansion into
Syria, where his followers carried out beheadings, crucifixions,
and mass executions.
For some militants, Islamic State's creation of a jihadi
bastion spanning western Iraq and eastern Syria, and its strong
online presence, compare with al Qaeda's failure for almost a
decade to carry out a major attack in the West.
NORTH AFRICAN JIHADISTS
Al Qaeda in the Islamic Maghreb is just one of the fractured
militant groups operating in North Africa, which has been a
source of thousands of young fighters travelling from Libya,
Tunisia and Morocco to Syria and Iraq.
Algeria, which itself recovered from a decade of conflict
against its own Islamist fighters during which some 200,000
people died, is a strong U.S. ally in its fight against
militants in the region.
But experts said the announcement will likely not have a
major operational impact on the ground as AQIM has been focused
on the Sahel region rather than OPEC member Algeria. Attacks are
rarer now in Algeria though militants still have potential.
"The new group will try hard to make some noise, but it will
be very difficult to execute big terrorist actions as Algerian
security forces have knocked out most of the armed groups in
Algeria," local security analyst Anis Rahmani said.
But it may appeal to new Islamist recruits in the Maghreb
seeking to fight in Syria and Iraq, where Baghdadi's forces now
control large swaths of territory and towns.
The newly created "Caliphate Soldiers" or "Jound al Khilafa
fi Ard al Jazayer" is the second group to break with AQIM, the
first one being Mokhtar Belmokhtar's group "Those who sign in
Blood" who observers say are likely based now in southern Libya.
Belmokhtar, a veteran Algerian militant and former al Qaeda
commander, was blamed for masterminding the attack on Algeria's
In Amenas gas plant in early 2013, in which 40 oil workers, most
of them foreigners, were killed after a four-day seige.
