ALGIERS Jan 12 Algerian security forces
arrested seven Islamist gunmen on Tuesday in the remote southern
area of In Amenas, close to the gas plant where a deadly attack
took place in January 2013, the country's defence ministry said.
The statement did not link the militants with any group, but
al Qaeda in the Islamic Maghreb and small pockets of Islamic
State-affiliated fighters operate in some parts of Algeria, an
OPEC producer of oil and gas.
"Seven terrorists have been arrested and an inquiry is
underway to shed light on their identities," the ministry
statement said.
Weapons and three vehicles were seized during the ambush of
the gunmen, it said. It gave no details about what the militants
were doing or plannning in the area, a desert region close to
the border with Libya.
Veteran Algerian militant Mokhtar Belmokhtar was blamed for
orchestrating the attack on the Tiguentourine gas plant in 2013,
in which 40 oil contractors, mainly foreigners, were killed
during the assault and siege that followed.
Algeria has become a key Western ally in the fight against
militant Islamists in the region since emerging from its own
civil war with armed Islamists in the 1990s that killed around
200,000 people.
