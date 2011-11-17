ALGIERS Nov 17 The chief executive of
Algeria's Sonatrach state energy firm, Nourredine Cherouati, is
to be replaced, three government sources told Reuters on
Thursday.
A spokesman for Sonatrach declined to comment.
Two of the sources, who all spoke on condition of anonymity,
said that Cherouati would be replaced by Abdelhamid Zerguine, a
former Sonatrach vice-president for pipelines.
Two of the sources said the change would be officially
announced later on Thursday.
