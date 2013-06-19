By Lamine Chikhi
ALGIERS, June 19 Algeria is investigating the
head of its state power and gas utility, Sonelgaz, over
contracts involving U.S. conglomerate General Electric Co
and France's Alstom SA, sources told Reuters and
Algerian local media reported.
"The case is about inflating costs in deals with U.S. firm
General Electric and French firm Alstom," one of the sources
said. The source gave no further details.
There was no evidence that Alstom and GE were under
investigation. Alstom and General Electric declined to comment.
Nouredine Bouterfa, chief executive of Sonelgaz, and 15
other top managers at Sonelgaz have been banned from leaving the
country and their passports have been confiscated, a judicial
source and a source at Sonelgaz told Reuters.
Sonelgaz and Bouterfa were not immediately available to
comment.
State-owned daily El Moudjahid said Energy Minister Youcef
Yousfi confirmed that Bouterfa was being probed but he did not
give details. "Algerian justice is sovereign. Each one should
assume its responsibility," the newspaper quoted the minister as
saying.
Yousfi and the energy ministry were not immediately
available for comment.
The probe is the latest in a series of cases that have
shaken Algeria's energy sector in the past year. Algerian and
Italian authorities are investigating whether Italian oil
services firm Saipem, which is partly owned by oil group ENI
, paid bribes to Algerian officials to win contracts in
Algeria, Saipem has said. Both Saipem and ENI deny any
wrongdoing.
Saipem has said it could lose up to 500 million euros ($670
million) in payments due from Algeria because of the probe.
The probe led to the departure of Saipem's long-standing chief
executive, Pietro Franco Tali, who resigned at the end of last
year.
Saipem said Milan prosecutors were investigating allegations
that corruption took place up through 2009 involving certain
orders Saipem had won in Algeria. Saipem said it had obeyed the
law and would cooperate with prosecutors in their investigation.
PROBE WIDENS
This year, the probe has widened to involve the chief
executive of Eni, Paolo Scaroni, as ENI said Milan prosecutors
also put him under investigation in a probe into alleged bribes
paid to win contracts in Algeria for Saipem.
Both Tali and Scaroni have denied any
wrongdoing.
Alstom and General Electric have contracts to build
electricity plants in Algeria worth a total $4.5 billion.
Local media said Alstom's contract dated back to 2007 for a
1,200-MW electricity plant in the western Terga region for $2.2
billion. General Electric has a $2.3 billion contract in eastern
Algeria.
Shares in Saipem, which is 43 percent owned by Eni, have
dropped by a third since the beginning of the year as it made
two profit warnings, citing the ongoing investigation in
Algeria.
On Monday, Saipem said it faced an "escalation of commercial
difficulties in Algeria" as its relationship with the state oil
firm Sonatrach deteriorated.