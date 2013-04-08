UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ALGIERS, April 8 Algerian company Cevital almost doubled white sugar annual exports to 600,000 tonnes at the end of 2012 and is expecting another increase by 120,000 this year, its owner and chief executive said on Monday.
Issad Rebrab also told Reuters in an interview the family-owned firm was aiming to increase its sugar refining capacity by 750,000 tonnes to 2.75 million tonnes by the end of 2013. (Reporting By Hamid Ould Ahmed; editing by James Jukwey)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources