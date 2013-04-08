ALGIERS, April 8 Algerian company Cevital almost doubled white sugar annual exports to 600,000 tonnes at the end of 2012 and is expecting another increase by 120,000 this year, its owner and chief executive said on Monday.

Issad Rebrab also told Reuters in an interview the family-owned firm was aiming to increase its sugar refining capacity by 750,000 tonnes to 2.75 million tonnes by the end of 2013. (Reporting By Hamid Ould Ahmed; editing by James Jukwey)