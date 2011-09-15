ALGIERS, Sept 15 Algeria invited bids from operators on Thursday for the country's first third generation (3G) mobile telephone licence.

The winning bid will be announced on Oct. 23 and the 3G licence is valid for commercial operation in the first quarter of next year, according to the terms of the tender outlined by state telecoms regulator, ARPT.

A unit of Kuwait's National Mobile Telecommunications Co NMTC.KW QTEL.QA, which operates the second-biggest mobile telephone network in Algeria, said last month it will bid for the 3G licence. [ID:nLDE77L0QM]

The other players in Algeria's mobile phone sector are Mobilis, a unit of state-owned Algeria Telecom, and the local unit of Egypt's Orascom Telecom ORTE.CA.

Investor confidence in Algeria's mobile telecoms sector has been knocked by a dispute between the government and Orascom Telecom.

The Egyptian firm has been hit with millions of dollars in back-tax demands and forced to negotiate the sale of its local unit to the Algerian state.

Third-generation technology allows users to surf the Internet faster from their handsets and download more data, opening up more sources of revenue for mobile telephone operators.

Algeria lags behind North African neighbours Morocco and Tunisia, which already have 3G networks. (Reporting by Lamine Chikhi; Writing by Christian Lowe)