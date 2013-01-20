ALGIERS Jan 20 Algeria will not allow
foreigners to help secure its oil facilities, Oil Minister
Youcef Yousfi said on Sunday during a short visit to the In
Amenas gas plant.
"It is out of the question to allow foreign security forces
to handle the security of our oil facilities," Yousfi was quoted
as saying by the official APS news agency.
Yousfi, speaking after Algerian forces ended a hostage
crisis at the plant in the Sahara desert, said that security
would be reinforced at oil facilities.
He added that damage at the plant was not very significant,
and that the Tiguentourine plant should resume functionning
after two days.
(Reporting By Lamine Chikhi)