* First vote since "Arab Spring" revolts
* Election winners have been in power since independence
* Heavily-tipped Islamists pushed into third place
By Christian Lowe and Lamine Chikhi
ALGIERS, May 11 Algeria on Friday declared its
ruling party for the past 50 years the victor in a parliamentary
election, going against the tide of the "Arab Spring" which has
transformed its neighbours.
The governing elite in Algeria, which supplies about a fifth
of Europe's imported natural gas, had promised reform and a new
generation of leaders in response to last year's upheavals in
the region, but the election preserved the status quo.
Interior Minister Daho Ould Kablia, who oversaw Thursday's
election, said the National Liberation Front (FLN) would be the
biggest party in the new parliament, with 220 of the 462 seats.
The FLN was the movement which fought for independence from
French colonial rule. Ever since, it has been at the heart of a
system of power that has left Algerians so sceptical of their
views being counted that over half the electorate did not vote.
"There is no change," political analyst and writer Abed
Charef told Reuters. "Algeria has invented the force of
inertia."
The official results showed that the FLN, whose honorary
head is President Abdelaziz Bouteflika, had increased its share
of seats to 47 percent from 34 percent.
Second place went to the National Democratic Rally (RND),
with 68 seats. The RND is led by Prime Minister Ahmed Ouyahia
and was in second place to the FLN in the outgoing parliament.
The Green Algeria alliance, a grouping of moderate Islamist
parties with links to the ruling establishment, was in third
place with 48 seats.
In fourth was the secularist Front of Socialist Forces,
Algeria's oldest opposition group, which ended more than a
decade of boycotts to run in the election.
The Interior Minister said people had chosen to back the FLN
because it was a party they knew, and which offered a safe
"refuge" from the turmoil in the region.
"The election has reinforced the Algerian people's
attachment to the values of peace and stability," Interior
Minister Ould Kablia told a news conference. "If the people have
chosen the same parties who were in the previous parliament, it
is their right to choose."
ISOLATED
The result leaves Algeria the odd man out in North Africa.
Egypt, Libya and Tunisia all have had revolutions that ousted
autocratic leaders, while Morocco, Algeria's neighbour to the
west, now has an Islamist former opposition leader as its prime
minister.
The insurrections in the region last year prompted calls for
Algeria to embrace democracy more completely and to refresh an
establishment that has run the country without interruption
since independence from France in 1962.
Yet it was clear the election was not a clean break from the
past. More than half of eligible voters abstained, with many
saying they had no faith there would be real change. Seventeen
percent of ballots were spoiled or invalid.
Analysts said the low turnout helped the FLN. Its
traditional supporters - the elderly, the military, public
servants - are the most likely to turn up and vote, while those
who could have countered them stayed at home.
Many believe elections are pointless because real power lies
with an informal network commonly known by the French term "le
pouvoir", or "the power", which is unelected, has been around
for years and has its roots in the security forces. Officials
deny such a network exists.
For now, there is little appetite for a revolt.
The country is still emerging from a conflict in the 1990s
between security forces and Islamist insurgents, which killed an
estimated 200,000 people. Few people want any radical change
that could tip Algeria back into violence.
But in the longer-term the vote could widen the gulf between
Algeria's ruling establishment and a majority of the people who
feel excluded from decisions about how their country is run.
"The outcome of this election is set to increase discontent
with the ruling elite, which will continue to pose significant
risks to stability," said Riccardo Fabiani, North Africa analyst
with Eurasia Group, a private think-tank.
Algerians who had hoped the "Arab Spring" would lead to
reform in their country were scornful of the election.
Yacine Zaid, a human rights activist and critic of the
ruling elite, called the election "a masquerade, a circus".
"The authorities have always dared to do what they want, to
give whatever figures are in their head," he said.
However, European Union vote monitors said the organisation
of the vote was satisfactory. "Citizens were, in general, able
to truly exercise their right to vote," said Jose Ignacio
Salafranca, head of the EU observer mission.
Within the next few days, Bouteflika, 75, is likely to
exercise his prerogative to appoint a new prime minister. The
victory makes FLN leader Abdelaziz Belkhadem, who has already
served once as prime minister, a leading candidate for the job.
Attention is likely to turn after that to the race to
succeed Bouteflika as head of state. He is frail and is not
expected to run again when his term ends in 2014.
