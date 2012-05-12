* Parliamentary election handed win to ruling party
* Result bucks trend of "Arab Spring" uprisings
* Vote was flawed but showed progress: observers
By Christian Lowe
ALGIERS, May 12 European Union observers on
Saturday endorsed Algeria's parliamentary election as a step
towards reform after the vote handed victory to the ruling
party, bucking the trend of the "Arab Spring" revolts.
U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton also praised
Thursday's election, saying the government had given its people
"the opportunity to express their will".
It was the first time Algeria had invited EU observers to
monitor a vote, a move seen by diplomats as a sign it was
committed to a more transparent election.
Some opposition forces expressed suspicion the vote had been
manipulated, a charge the authorities denied.
The National Liberation Front (FLN), the party of President
Abdelaziz Bouteflika, won 220 seats in the 462-seat parliament.
Jose Ignacio Salafranca, head of the EU's observer mission
in Algeria, said there were shortcomings in some technical
aspects of the election but there were "as many positive points
as there were weak points".
"This election constitutes a first step on the path to
reform which should lead ... to a deepening of democracy and
human rights," he told a news conference.
Clinton said in a statement that the election was "a welcome
step in Algeria's progress toward democratic reform".
"The United States looks forward to working together with
the newly elected National Popular Assembly and to continuing to
strengthen our ties with the government and the people of
Algeria," she said.
The RND party, led by Prime Minister Ahmed Ouyahia, was in
second place and a moderate Islamist alliance with links to the
ruling establishment came third, official results showed.
Analysts had expected the Islamists to win the election.
That would have brought energy exporter Algeria closer into line
with the changes in countries such as Tunisia and Egypt in the
wake of last year's insurrections.
Asked about allegations of vote-rigging, Salafranca said
Algeria had a mechanism in place to expose any abuse and, if it
did happen, it would be up to the judiciary to decide what
action to take.
He said he was concerned the Interior Ministry had refused
to give his observers free access to the national electoral
roll. In past elections, evidence has emerged of the same people
being registered to vote in several places, creating the
potential for ballot-rigging.
The observers also noted there was a need to build up voter
trust in the political system, a reference to the low turnout.
Over half of the electorate stayed away on Thursday, with many
saying their vote would change nothing.
"This election represents an important stage. We would like
to encourage the pursuit of democratic reforms in the near
future," said Tokia Saifi, a member of the European Parliament
who took part in the observation mission.
An opposition party that boycotted the election said the
results had been manipulated, and called on foreign observers to
hold the authorities to account.
The official vote tallies "perpetuate a tradition of
falsifying the results of elections which has been carrying on
since independence," the secularist RCD party said in a
statement.
