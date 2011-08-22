ALGIERS Aug 22 Wataniya Telecom Algeria will
bid for the North African country's 3G license in a tender
planned for early 2012, Chief Executive Joseph Ged told Reuters
on Monday.
Wataniya Telecom Algeria, known as Nedjma, competes with
Djezzy, owned by Egypt's Orascom Telecom , and
state-owned Algerie Telecom. Wataniya is a unit of Qatar
Telecommunications Co .
OPEC member Algeria's neighbours Morocco and Tunisia already
have 3G technology.
"We will actively participate in the tendering process and
are committed to increasing our investments," Ged said in
responses to questions via email.
Wataniya Telecom Algeria, which has already invested $1.5
billion in Algeria, posted a net profit of $38.8 million in the
first half of 2011 compared with $4.7 million in the same period
last year. Revenue grew by more than 36 percent, according to
figures released by the company in Algiers.
With 3G technology, users can surf the Internet faster and
download music and data more easily to handsets.
(Reporting by Lamine Chikhi; Editing by David Holmes)