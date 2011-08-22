ALGIERS Aug 22 Wataniya Telecom Algeria will bid for the North African country's 3G license in a tender planned for early 2012, Chief Executive Joseph Ged told Reuters on Monday.

Wataniya Telecom Algeria, known as Nedjma, competes with Djezzy, owned by Egypt's Orascom Telecom , and state-owned Algerie Telecom. Wataniya is a unit of Qatar Telecommunications Co .

OPEC member Algeria's neighbours Morocco and Tunisia already have 3G technology.

"We will actively participate in the tendering process and are committed to increasing our investments," Ged said in responses to questions via email.

Wataniya Telecom Algeria, which has already invested $1.5 billion in Algeria, posted a net profit of $38.8 million in the first half of 2011 compared with $4.7 million in the same period last year. Revenue grew by more than 36 percent, according to figures released by the company in Algiers.

With 3G technology, users can surf the Internet faster and download music and data more easily to handsets.