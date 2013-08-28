OSLO Aug 28 Norway's Algeta, which
has developed a novel prostate cancer drug with Germany's Bayer
, reported earnings ahead of forecasts on Wednesday
and said it received the next milestone payment on its key drug.
Algeta said its swung to a pre-tax profit of 277 million
Norwegian crowns ($46.02 million)from a 31 million crown loss a
year earlier, beating expectations for 262 million.
Algeta's earnings include a one-off payment of 50 million
euros from partner Bayer.
The firm said that sales of Xofigo, its key product, have
begun but it would not provide a guidance on expected sales.
($1 = 6.0187 Norwegian krone)
(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi)