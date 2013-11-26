Brazil hires Citigroup, BofA, BNP for reopening of 2026 bond

SAO PAULO, March 7 Brazil's National Treasury has mandated the investment-banking units of Citigroup Inc, Bank of America Corp and BNP Paribas SA to manage the reopening of the 6 percent dollar-denominated bond maturing in April 2026 , taking advantage of robust demand for the country's assets.