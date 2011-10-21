by Maureen Nevin Duffy

NEW YORK, Oct 21 (IFR) - Some market innovations spring from technological breakthroughs, a la the Big Bang or high frequency trading. Others come about because investor desire for commission-less trades and fraction pricing has beat down the opposition. And still others evolve from inequitable market situations, where some segment has gained the edge over another.

Regulations can also provide a catalyst. And sometimes all of these conspire to form inevitable change. Such is the case with algorithm services for derivatives trading- the heretofore super edge enjoyed by the largest market players and their best clients.

This month has seen so far a steady stream of new algos, mostly for futures trades, which will allow hedge funds and institutions to get their noses under the tent while also reducing the number of brokers they need and, thus, their trading costs.

Investment Technology Group, Inc., or ITG, both a technology firm, a non-clearing futures commission merchant and an agency broker dealer, introduced a suite of futures for algorithms earlier this month that provide, via a single broker interface, trading strategies and similar high frequency application programme interface as those enjoyed by larger players.

It rolled out its four algos for futures, which don't have a brand name yet, on October 10 at an industry show.

"We're getting good uptick from hedge funds," said Patrick Read, head of derivatives at ITG. ITG began offering algo strategies for equity options in 2008.

ITG's programmes consist of "Peg," an algorithm that allows an offer to ride the momentum of the market until the price is met; "Raider," which is for aggressive bets against the market and off the book; and "Reserve," which is like an iceberg, because it displays just a small amount of the order to the market. Finally, "TWAP" stands for Time Weighted Average Price and is based on contracts per second being traded.

"If you don't have to instantly hedge an underlying basket," said Read, "you can save quite a bit of money on the fill price."

Clients can access the algo service through a Bloomberg terminal, via ITG's Triton management system, residing on clients' desks, the ITG Matrix front-end, the FIX connection to third party trading platforms and by phone, since not all of its clients have moved away from that medium.

Read also sees a push coming ITG's way from financial regulatory reform, with its emphasis on moving clients away from over-the-counter and onto exchange-listed products. There is more clarity, he said, in the fee structure related to this type of service, which should comply with new transparency requirements.

Also this month Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BAC.N) debuted two execution algorithms for futures as part of its Ambush and Instinct trading suite for commodity trading advisors, hedge funds, proprietary traders, and asset managers.

Ambush seeks liquidity without posting a trade to minimize market impact, or "information leakage"; Instinct executes futures trades in step with market activity, allowing for multiple price points and, the company says, attracting liquidity.

RETAIL FOCUS

The push to enhance algo futures trading is also occurring in the retail sector. Both retail shops Charles Schwab SCHW.O and TD Ameritrade (AMTD.O) are offering algos to their clients and MF Global recently launched "Strategy Runner", a multi-asset retail trading platform, which offers algos.

MF Global's platform, gained through an acquisition of Strategy Runner Trading Ltd., currently offers trading in futures, foreign exchange and contracts for differences (in Asia). An MF Global spokesperson said the company plans to add algorithms for equities and commodities.

"Retailers wouldn't develop these systems, which cost a lot, and provide them if customers didn't want them," explained Michael Wong, a capital markets analyst for Morningstar investor services. More likely, he said, these clients are "more on the sophisticated spectrum, almost like day traders, and want a level playing field."

There are also savings to be realized, Wong said, of institutional as well as retail clients, if they can consolidate their trading volumes with one broker, thereby possibly gaining access to IPOs, volume discounts and other benefits.

"The industry is in the beginning stages of a heated cycle between sell-side development and market structure change that will spark even greater algorithm innovations," writes Matt Simon, a senior analyst at Tabb Group, in his October paper, "US Futures Trading: Electronic Solutions Hitting Their Stride".

The trend is driven by multiple factors, he states, including market speeds, exchange activity, and regulations. As competitors accelerate their speeds, clients look for an edge even as exchanges themselves strive to maintain speed comparability across asset classes. Simon notes that the CME plans to launch a co-location facility, "Aurora" in July 2012, which he says "will put more pressure on the industry to stay up to speed in other asset classes and markets."

Institutional clients, Simon says, will struggle to keep up with regulations regarding clearing rules, collateral arrangements, fungibility, and implications of "hard to interpret" Dodd-Frank regulations, making them more reliant on brokers and vendors.

"Many of the execution offerings in the market today are fairly simplistic," notes Simon. "Brokers need to improve algos in order to support more complex trading activities from asset managers and hedge funds that have as of yet to embrace futures as a critical part of their investment strategies."

Poised to realise increased business from this trend are the electronic management providers that support algo trading and multiple-broker routing for multiple asset classes. According to Simon the list includes Fidessa, Flextrade, Portware, and TradingScreen. He also expects single-dealer platform providers to enhance their systems.

(Reporting by Maureen Nevin Duffy)