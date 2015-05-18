DUBAI May 18 Saudi Arabian family conglomerate
Ahmad Hamad Algosaibi and Brothers (AHAB), at the centre of one
of the Middle East's largest debt restructurings, said on Monday
it would present an improved offer to creditors on June 2.
The firm collapsed in 2009 along with Saad Group, a separate
Saudi business empire led by Maan al-Sanea. Since then, the two
have been battling over who was to blame for the issues
affecting their conglomerates.
AHAB has direct liabilities to banks and financial
institutions worth around $6 billion, it disclosed in May 2014,
when it made an initial offer to creditors of a minimum of 20
cents on every dollar owed.
AHAB had agreed a draft that improved on that offer with a
five-member committee charged with negotiating on behalf of
creditors, it said in a statement.
Under the earlier proposal, claimants would have received an
initial cash payment equivalent to 10 percent of all outstanding
claims, which AHAB intended to fund from some of the proceeds of
the sale of its securities portfolio.
Under the new proposal, claimants will share the entire
value of the portfolio, AHAB said.
In the earlier proposal, AHAB's real estate assets were to
be used as collateral for a minimum level of debt recoveries.
Claimants will now also keep an interest in the real estate
value beyond such minimum thresholds.
Also, the proposed sharing of litigation-based debt
recoveries between AHAB and claimants has been adjusted to give
the company more of an incentive to obtain maximum gains, AHAB
said.
The company said further details of the proposal remained to
be worked out, including documentation and a timeline.
Ninety of 109 identified claimants, representing
approximately 60 percent of the overall debt, are formally
involved in the settlement process or have written to AHAB to
say they will participate, the company said last month.
The steering committee comprises Arab Banking Corp
, BNP Paribas, Emirates NBD,
Fortress Investment Group and Standard Chartered
.
(Reporting by Andrew Torchia; editing by John Stonestreet)