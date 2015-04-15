BEIJING, April 15 Alibaba Health Information
Technology Ltd shares were set to open up 77 percent
in Hong Kong on Wednesday, after Alibaba Group Holding Ltd
said it would inject its online pharmacy business into
the healthcare unit.
Alibaba Group's effective equity ownership of Alibaba Health
will increase from 38 percent to about 53 percent, making it a
consolidated subsidiary of the group, China's biggest e-commerce
company said.
The transaction of Tmall online pharmacy is expected to
complete in the third quarter of 2015, Alibaba Group said.
(Reporting by Adam Jourdan and Paul Carsten; Editing by Stephen
Coates)