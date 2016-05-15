HONG KONG May 15 The listed movies unit of
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, China's biggest e-commerce
company, has raised the valuation of its O2O distribution and
promotions subsidiary which operates an online ticketing
platform after a new round of fundraising, it said in a Hong
Kong stock exchange filing released on Sunday.
Alibaba Pictures Group Ltd said that its O2O
platform was now worth 13.7 billion yuan ($2.1 billion) based on
the new financing raised from a group of investors led by CDH
Investments, Ant Financial Services Group and Sina.com.
The statement said the O2O platform raised 1.7 billion yuan
($260 million) from the investors, who will hold approximately
12.4 per cent of its equity.
"The proceeds from this transaction will be used to sustain
its operations and further strengthen its market position in a
competitive and fast-developing business segment," Alibaba
Pictures Chairman Shao Xiaofeng said.
(Reporting By Greg Torode; Editing by Greg Mahlich)