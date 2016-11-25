SAO PAULO Nov 25 Aliansce Shopping Centers SA is eyeing several acquisition targets across Brazil's mall industry as a way to fuel growth in the near term, although prices seem too stretched at this point, Chief Executive Officer Renato Rique said on Friday.

As part of that strategy, Aliansce could seek partners to jointly bid for the 35 percent stake that General Growth Properties Inc has in upscale mall Shopping Leblon in the city of Rio de Janeiro, he said. Aliansce could sell non-essential assets to help fund new purchases, he and other executives said at an investor gathering in São Paulo.

