* Round values Ant Financial at close to $60 bln-source
* Funding to be used for cloud computing, risk control
* Could help Ant overcome regulatory issues
(Adds details of funding, comments by Ant Financial executive)
By Paul Carsten
BEIJING, April 26 China's biggest e-commerce
company Alibaba Group Holding Ltd's affiliate Ant
Financial Services Group has closed a $4.5 billion funding
round, paving the way for a long-expected initial public
offering (IPO).
China Investment Corp Capital and CCB Trust, a subsidiary of
China Construction Bank Corp , participated
in the Series B fundraising, Ant Financial said in a statement
on Tuesday.
Ant Financial did not disclose what its valuation was after
the round closed, but a person familiar with the fundraising
said it is now valued at close to $60 billion.
The Alibaba affiliate's latest fundraising is the biggest
ever for a private Internet company. But the company is also
much older than its fundraising peers, and is only now gearing
up for an IPO after 12 years and a rebranding in 2014.
Ant Financial is among a series of financial technology
companies tapping investors for pre-IPO financing to fund
expansion as Chinese consumers move more of their banking,
payments and investing online.
The company has confirmed plans for an IPO but has
previously said it does not have a timeline for the process. It
did not comment on the IPO on Tuesday.
"The capital raised in Series B will allow us to invest in
the infrastructure, such as cloud computing and risk control,
that will underpin our long-term growth in rural and
international markets," said Eric Jing, Ant Financial's
president, in Tuesday's statement.
Those risk control measures include biometric verification
technologies. This could help Ant Financial's private banking
venture, MYbank, overcome blocks set by regulators on taking
deposits, with authorities concerned about keeping transactions
above-board.
Existing Ant Financial shareholders China Life Insurance Co
Ltd , China Post Group, the parent of
Postal Savings Bank of China, China Development Bank Capital and
Primavera Capital Group also took part in the round, the online
finance firm said.
Ant Financial offers services like online payment, wealth
management products and insurance. Its core Alipay online
payment business was founded in 2004.
The company, though, is now facing strong competition in the
form of Alibaba arch-rival Tencent Holdings Ltd's
WeChat Payment, which has quietly become one of the world's
largest payments systems.
(Reporting by Paul Carsten and Nicholas Heath; Editing by
Kenneth Maxwell and Muralikumar Anantharaman)