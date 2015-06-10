SHANGHAI, June 10 Ant Financial, the finance
affiliate of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, announced a
leadership shake-up on Wednesday, with Chief Executive Lucy Peng
handing day-to-day management to newly-appointed President Eric
Jing.
All of Ant's business units, including China's dominant
online payment platform Alipay and the soon-to-launch online
bank MYbank, now report to Jing, who had been chief operating
officer since October, spokeswoman Miranda Shek said.
Peng, one of Alibaba's co-founders and chief people officer
of the e-commerce giant in addition to being CEO of Ant, will
focus on strategy and talent development, Shek said.
"We don't expect Lucy to be less involved in Ant Financial,"
she said.
Jing's appointment as president would promote innovation and
deeper collaboration within the organisation, a company
statement said. It gave no further rationale for the change.
Jing joined Alibaba in 2007.
Alibaba and affiliate Ant, which is controlled by Alibaba's
Executive Director Jack Ma and other executives, have big
ambitions for financial services in China. Alipay is China's
most dominant online payment platform and Ant runs one of the
country's biggest money market funds, Yu'e Bao.
In April, it launched an e-commerce tracking stock index.
The launch of the index and MYbank, planned for this month,
are strides toward building an internet finance platform that
Ant says will open up services such as banking, loans and
credit, insurance, payment systems and investment to new tiers
of Chinese society.
Expectations are high for Ant's eventual initial public
offering, after Alibaba Group's record listing in New York last
September. Ant and Alibaba executives have said the finance arm
will likely list in China, and people familiar with the matter
have said it is eyeing a 2017 offering.
