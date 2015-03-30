BEIJING, March 30 Germany's BMG music rights
company said on Monday it had signed a music digital
distribution deal with China's Alibaba Group Holding Ltd
, as the world's largest e-commerce firm firms up its
bid to become a digital media empire.
The deal, one of the first in China made by a major music
publisher rather than a label, will bring more than 2.5 million
copyrights to Alibaba, whose music platforms already had many of
the songs from artists including Kylie Minogue, the Rolling
Stones and Jean-Michael Jarre, an Alibaba spokeswoman said.
Alibaba has set its eyes on becoming an online-media
powerhouse, with music, film and television. The $210-billion
firm has touted the potential for selling digital products as
well as physical products in China, despite the country's track
record of users not paying for media content.
In the process, it is vying with Tencent Holdings Ltd
, China's biggest social networking and online
entertainment firm, and search leader Baidu Inc and its
online video unit, iQiyi.
For BMG, the tie-up is both a chance to boost earnings by
its artists in China and part of its attempt to "grow the
legitimate music market in China", the company said.
BMG last November linked up with Chinese independent company
Giant Jump to manage publishing and recording rights both at
home and overseas.
Alibaba's Digital Entertainment arm will "promote BMG
writers and artists through channels such as its streaming apps
Xiami and TTPod" and "monitor and take action against digital
and mobile services who may infringe the rights of BMG clients,"
the subsidiary of Bertelsmann AG, Europe's largest media
company, said in a statement.
"Internet and particular mobile media are quickly providing
an answer to the music industry's long-time challenge of how to
monetise the vast untapped potential of the Chinese market,"
BMG Chief Executive Hartwig Masuch said in Monday's statement.
(Reporting by Paul Carsten; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)