By John Ruwitch
| SHANGHAI
SHANGHAI May 8 When Alibaba Group Holding Ltd's
eccentric founder Jack Ma stepped down as CEO two years
ago, he declared "the Internet belongs to young people," and
promised that most of the company's leaders born in the 1960s
would soon retreat from management.
On Thursday, that transition at the e-commerce behemoth
appeared complete as Ma trumpeted the appointment of a fresh
chief executive, Daniel Zhang, born in 1972, as part of a
broader reshuffle.
Yet as the eight-year Alibaba veteran and current chief
operating officer moves into the corner office, the firm remains
as much Jack Ma's company as it was when it was founded in his
apartment 16 years ago.
Ma exerts an outsize influence on the company, holding the
title of executive chairman and controlling a 6.26 percent stake
as of end-2014, worth about $13.4 billion at Thursday's closing
price of $86 a share.
"No matter who the CEO is, Jack Ma still has ultimate
control of the company," said Henry Guo, an analyst at Summit
Research.
If Ma is the visionary, Zhang's job will be to deliver
results quickly, especially as mobile commerce explodes. The
company reported on Thursday that mobile transaction value in
the March quarter accounted for more than 50 percent of the
total for the first time.
For his part, Zhang brings a strong reputation to the job.
He was a "key architect", the company said, of the hugely
successful "Double 11" shopping festival - also known as Singles
Day, the Nov. 11 event that has overtaken Black Friday in the
United States as the world's largest online shopping event - and
he helped get the Amazon-like Tmall platform off the ground.
"The business has to change because the market is changing.
They need someone to really lead the company to adapt themselves
to this environment," said Tian Hou, of T.H. Capital Research in
Beijing.
SHARE PRICE SLUMP
In a letter to staff on Thursday, Ma praised outgoing CEO
Jonathan Lu, who will become a vice chairman and focus on
developing talent. "Over these two years, Jonathan has had to
face immense pressure and he embraced it with tremendous courage
and sacrifice. It was in these two years that Alibaba's business
grew by leaps and bounds," Ma wrote.
But Lu, who was born in 1969, also presided over a slump of
more than 30 percent in Alibaba's share price from its all-time
high in mid-November that carved more than $70 billion off the
stock's value.
The company was also blindsided by Chinese regulators in
January over intellectual property piracy and illegal business
on Alibaba platforms. Ma quickly smoothed things over.
A company spokeswoman said speculation that Lu might have
been removed for underperforming was wrong, adding that the
transition had been planned since 2012.
Zhang will take over on Sunday - exactly two years after Lu
took the helm. However he fares, the public face of Alibaba will
be Ma's.
"Investors, the Chinese government, CEOs and foreign heads
of state courting Alibaba all beat a path to Jack's door because
of the weight he, as a founder, plays in the company internally
and how it is perceived, rightly or wrongly," said Duncan Clark,
chairman and managing director at BDA China.
"In Jack's shadow it's hard to shine."
(Additional reporting by Nandita Bose in CHICAGO; Editing by
Matthew Miller and Ian Geoghegan)