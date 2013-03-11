SHANGHAI, March 11 Alibaba Group said Jonathan Lu will replace former leader Jack Ma as the chief executive officer of the Chinese e-commerce giant, starting in the position from May 10, the company said on Monday.

Lu is currently the group's executive vice president and used to head up the firm's successful online shopping platform Taobao. (Reporting by Adam Jourdan and Samuel Shen; Editing by Kazunori Takada)