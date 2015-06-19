(Recasts headline, no change in text)
By Paul Carsten and John Ruwitch
SHANGHAI/BEIJING, June 19 E-commerce giant
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd is an underdog in the global
cloud computing industry, but it has one thing going for it:
it's Chinese.
Alibaba this week scored a minor deal with China's
northeastern port city of Dalian to build a cloud computing
centre and provide online government services such as bill
payment.
The pact is a small part of a growing portfolio of similar
cloud services tie-ups between Alibaba and government bodies
around China and comes against a backdrop of Beijing's deepening
paranoia about foreign technology.
The domestic alliances will help Alibaba's cloud unit
Aliyun, literally "Ali Cloud", build scale and gain experience
before any global campaign to challenge market leaders
Amazon.com Inc, Microsoft Corp and Google Inc
.
"Basically, they are following the political trends and
they're grabbing the business opportunities that result," said
James McGregor, chairman for Greater China at U.S.
communications consultancy APCO Worldwide.
"China wants control of its information, of its data, of its
news, of its technology food chain, and so there are huge
opportunities."
The sector has boomed as it has become cheaper for companies
to store data on remote servers, or in the cloud, rather than
maintaining servers in-house.
Global cloud IT infrastructure spending is expected to grow
21 percent to $32 billion in 2015 from a year earlier, according
to U.S. market researcher IDC, and rise to $52 billion by 2019.
For the time being, Aliyun is small.
It accounted for just 1 percent of Alibaba's overall revenue
for the year ended March 31. But it says in China it has the
biggest market share in cloud computing.
Building up expertise to become a global player requires a
great deal of money, time and resources. For now, Aliyun is
working on expanding market share at home to profit from China's
sheer scale and an unwelcoming environment for foreign cloud
service providers.
LOCAL NETWORKING
Alibaba has forged cloud agreements with more than a dozen
Chinese provinces and cities including Hainan, Guangdong,
Tianjin and Shanghai.
It also works with China Meteorological Administration,
China Central Government Procurement Center and the state
railway service centre.
The deals range from developing cloud storage solutions to
helping the government of the southern province of Guizhou
gather and crunch data to optimise its traffic lights.
Aliyun in April announced a deal with state oil and gas
giant China Petroleum & Chemical Corp, known as
Sinopec, to create a cloud system to track its petrochemical
production chain and emissions.
Cheng Jing, an Aliyun director who deals with government
agencies, said his primary consideration was the bottom line.
He said the company could be a national enterprise and make
contributions to China's development, citing Jack Ma, Alibaba's
charismatic founder and executive chairman.
"First, we have to be sure that our services can make
money," he said. "If these services can also promote Ali's
relationship with the government then that's a good thing."
Alibaba is doing the right thing, said Jimmie Chang, a
Beijing-based analyst at Gartner.
"Partnering with government will help Alibaba become more
valuable in China, hence more valuable to the global companies
to do business in China, hence more valuable to the global
market."
Aliyun said last week it had partnered with a number of
foreign firms to help it offer enterprise cloud computing
overseas.
Those include Intel Corp, telecoms firms Singapore
Telecommunications and Hong Kong's PCCW Ltd, and data
centre company Equinix Inc.
This move is a step in the right direction for Aliyun and
could eventually help it become a real enterprise player,
analysts say.
(Editing by Ryan Woo)