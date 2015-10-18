(Repeats story that ran Sunday with no changes to text)
* Three industry groups criticise Alibaba over counterfeits
* Alibaba says taken series of anti-counterfeit measures
* USTR list expected to be published between Dec and March
By John Ruwitch
SHANGHAI, Oct 18 Chinese e-commerce giant
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd is lobbying hard to stay off
the U.S. Trade Representative's blacklist after coming under
renewed pressure this year over suspected counterfeits sold on
its shopping platforms.
Re-inclusion on the USTR's annual list of the world's most
"notorious markets" for sales of pirated and counterfeit goods,
while not carrying direct penalties, would be a blow to the
company's efforts to shed perceptions that its sites are riddled
with fakes and that its anti-piracy policies are inadequate. It
could also hurt Alibaba's beleaguered share price.
Two Alibaba sites - the business-to-business platform
Alibaba.com and the hugely popular Taobao Marketplace - were on
the USTR's "Notorious Markets" list from 2008. Alibaba.com was
removed in 2011. Taobao was taken off in 2012 for its "notable
efforts" to work with rightholders to clean up the site.
On September 10, the USTR called for public input as it
formulates its latest list, expected in the coming months. At
least three industry bodies have publicly responded with
criticism of Alibaba, alleging counterfeits remain widespread on
its sites and that the company is difficult to work with or
inefficient when seeking redress.
The company's new government affairs chief, Eric Pelletier,
who took up the post in June, has sent two formal letters to the
USTR this month, including a rebuttal of the industry group
criticism.
Last week, Pelletier and an Alibaba lawyer met with an
inter-agency working group coordinated by the USTR to discuss
Alibaba's anti-counterfeit efforts, a source with knowledge of
the matter said.
In his letters, Pelletier says Alibaba has gone above and
beyond in dealing with the problem, but that primary
responsibility for policing and deterring infringements rests
with brand owners, according to copies seen by Reuters.
He said the company had made it easier this year for brands
to remove listings of suspected fakes while toughening penalties
for merchants who violate company policies.
"When you step back and look at our overall efforts to
combat illicit activities, our track record is clear. We are
certainly not perfect, and we have a lot of hard work ahead of
us...we will continue to do everything we can to stop these
activities," he wrote.
INDUSTRY PRESSURE
Others think Alibaba should do more.
The American Apparel and Footwear Association pressed the
USTR to re-instate Taobao on the blacklist due to Alibaba's
"unwillingness to make serious reforms" and failure to address
the organisation's concerns.
The AAFA opposed the de-listing of Taobao in 2012, but had
not recommended re-listing the site until now, AAFA spokeswoman
Catherine Michael said. Four years of talks "were not productive
and did not lead to progress of fixing the problem", she said.
Alibaba says the AAFA has refused recent requests to meet to
discuss the concerns.
The Trademark Working Group, which includes some Fortune 500
and other major brands, and ANDEMA, a Spanish
anti-counterfeiting association, that counts 70 companies
including Levi's and Camper among its members, also criticised
Alibaba's processes for removing suspected listings of fakes.
Several brands contacted by Reuters, including Burberry
and Adidas, declined to comment directly on
the issue.
Privately, some industry sources say Alibaba has made patchy
progress in fighting fakes and can be less-than-helpful with
smaller brands or those with which it has no special agreements
or memoranda of understanding to work together to combat
intellectual property rights violations.
"It was a mistake to take them off of the 'notorious
markets' list," said one source at a Western sports brand who
declined to be identified because the brand works with Alibaba.
In May, Gucci, Yves Saint Laurent and other luxury goods
firms owned by Paris-based Kering SA, launched a
lawsuit against Alibaba in New York for the second time in less
than a year, contending the online shopping titan knowingly made
it possible for counterfeiters to sell the products.
Pressure on Alibaba has not only come from industry.
In January, the State Administration for Industry and
Commerce (SAIC), a Chinese government regulator, criticised
Taobao for counterfeit goods listings. It also issued a "white
paper" blasting Alibaba for failing to crack down on illegal
activities on its sites, although later confirmed the document
carried no legal weight.
Alibaba said the methodology in the reports was flawed.
USTR spokesman Andrew Bates said the agency was reviewing
submitted comments. The list is expected to be published
sometime between December and the end of March.
Pelletier, who served as a legislative advisor to President
George W. Bush and previously worked in Congress, has met with a
range of government agencies since joining Alibaba in June.
U.S. officials were most interested in the counterfeit
issue, and feedback had so far been "positive", the source said.
In an interview last week with Chinese news agency Xinhua,
Alibaba's found and chief executive Jack Ma said the company's
customer complaint rate was a low 0.0116 percent, lower than
that of bricks-and-mortar shops.
"I don't believe success can built on dishonesty," it quoted
Ma as saying.
(Additional reporting by Krista Hughes in WASHINGTON; Editing
by Rachel Armstrong)