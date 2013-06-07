By Denny Thomas
| HONG KONG, June 7
Facebook has attracted lawyers, bankers and potential investors,
showering China's Alibaba with attention ahead of a stock
offering that some say could exceed $15 billion.
And in what has become standard practice for large Chinese
transactions, Wall Street CEOs have dropped-by to say hello to
Alibaba founder and Chairman Jack Ma over the past few weeks.
J.P. Morgan CEO and Chairman Jamie Dimon met with Ma
during a China trip this week, a person familiar with the matter
told Reuters. The two shook hands during the brief encounter, a
second source said.
Last month Citigroup CEO Michael Corbat met Ma as part
of an Asia-wide trip, according to person familiar with the
matter.
Top bankers are being flown in from New York and other
banking headquarters, banking sources say, to get in front of Ma
and his management team as the company prepares for a
long-awaited public offering.
At stake for the banks are tens of millions of dollars in
fees if they are chosen as an underwriter, plus the bragging
rights to having worked on one of the largest internet listings.
China's e-commerce giant has yet to officially acknowledge
the IPO plans or outline a timetable for the deal, though Ma
himself has dropped several public hints that it's coming.
Hedge fund manager Carl Huttenlocher, founder of Myriad
Asset Management Ltd, estimates Alibaba could command a
valuation of $150-200 billion by the second half of 2014.
Huttenlocher, who spoke at the inaugural Karen Leung
Memorial Investor Conference in Hong Kong on Thursday, said he
based the figure on an analysis of estimated profits and growth
of China's e-commerce market.
Alibaba has yet to formally name its roster of underwriters,
though banks are jockeying for position.
Reuters reported on Thursday that Credit Suisse is
expected to earn a leading role in the IPO.
Citigroup and J.P. Morgan declined to comment.
"As a matter of policy we don't comment on the meeting
schedules of our executives," Alibaba spokesman John Spelich
said.
PULLING OUT ALL THE STOPS
Sending top executives to deal pitches, especially in Asia,
is meant to underscore the bank's commitment to the offering.
Unlike other parts of the world, the Asia business culture
holds title in very high esteem.
One Asia banker who spoke to Reuters said she knows of a
deal - an IPO worth several hundred million dollars - whereby
the company refused to offer an underwriter a mandate because
the bank sent a sub-regional head to a deal-pitch rather than
the top executive for the region.
Goldman Sachs CEO Hank Paulson made several trips to China
ahead of Industrial and Commercial Bank of China's $19 billion
IPO in 2006, according to media reports at the time.
Morgan Stanley Chairman John Mack and CEO James
Gorman flew to Beijing to pitch for Agricultural Bank of China
Ltd's $22.1 billion IPO in 2010, media reports at the time said.
While meeting a Chinese entrepreneur this time around is
different from the bureaucratic stops in Beijing, both types of
meetings are meant to ensure a trusted, lucrative relationship.
Alibaba's IPO could send around $260 million in collective
fees to banks, Reuters Breakingviews reported last month.