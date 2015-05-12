BRIEF-West Mountain Environmental Corp's Chinese legal counsel files motion to refer contract dispute
* Chinese legal counsel filed motion to refer contract dispute with Shanghai Hehui Environmental Technology
DUBAI May 12 The cloud computing unit of Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding said it would establish a base in Dubai to seek business from companies and governments in the Middle East and North Africa.
The deal may bolster Dubai's efforts to develop as a technology centre for the region, in addition to marking an expansion of Alibaba's cloud computing effort.
Alibaba's subsidiary Aliyun will set up a venture with Meraas, a holding company owned by Dubai's ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum. Meraas is involved in about 12 local real estate projects as well as tourism, retail, leisure and entertainment businesses.
The joint venture will specialise in developing applications and big data operations in areas such as payment solutions, the two companies said in a statement on Tuesday. Meraas will build a data centre in Dubai. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia)
BRASILIA, March 23 The European Union has asked Brazil to voluntarily suspend all shipments of meat to its member countries to avoid imposing a ban that would take time to lift, but the Brazilian government has not agreed, EU diplomats in Brasilia told Reuters on Thursday.