SHANGHAI Dec 25 Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has agreed to invest $1.25 billion in Chinese online food delivery service Ele.me, leading business weekly Caixin reported on Friday.

The report, citing unidentified sources, said Alibaba will obtain a 27.7 percent stake in Ele.me, becoming its biggest shareholder.

