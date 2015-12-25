Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
March 23 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Thursday:
SHANGHAI Dec 25 Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has agreed to invest $1.25 billion in Chinese online food delivery service Ele.me, leading business weekly Caixin reported on Friday.
The report, citing unidentified sources, said Alibaba will obtain a 27.7 percent stake in Ele.me, becoming its biggest shareholder.
Officials at Alibaba could not be reached for comment. (Reporting by Kazunori Takada; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)
NEW YORK, March 23 Two Israeli residents have been charged by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission with insider trading in Mobileye NV before the maker of sensors and cameras for driverless vehicles agreed to be acquired by Intel Corp for $15.3 billion.