BEIJING, April 13 Chinese online food-delivery
service company Ele.me has raised $1.25 billion from Alibaba
Group Holding and its arm, Ant Financial Services
Group, according to an Ele.me statement on its official Weibo
microblog on Wednesday.
Ele.me said Alibaba invested $900 million while Ant
Financial invested $350 million. It didn't provide any further
details of the transaction.
Ele.me, which roughly translates as 'Hungry Now?', is part
of a trend in China for what is known as online-to-offline (O2O)
services. These include taxi hailing and restaurant review apps
that link smartphone users with offline businesses.
Alibaba did not have an immediate comment when contacted by
Reuters.
Leading business weekly Caixin reported in December that
Alibaba had agreed to invest $1.25 billion in the food-delivery
firm for a 27.7 percent stake.
(Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk and Adam Jourdan; Editing
by Muralikumar Anantharaman)