BEIJING Dec 13 Chinese shopping search
engine Etao, a unit of Alibaba Group, aims to garner a 15-20
percent share of Chinese market traffic over the next three
years, its parent said.
Alibaba Group, 40 percent owned by Yahoo Inc, said
Etao was not immediately concerned about profitability as it
focuses on increasing market share.
Local media reported last month that Alibaba Group would
invest 1 billion yuan ($157.2 million) in Etao to increase
traffic to the site.
"The goal is to make Etao the most complete and most
convenient platform for consumers making shopping decisions."
Alibaba said in an emailed statement to Reuters late on Monday.
Etao employs about 1,500 people.
China is the world's largest Internet market with more than
480 million users. About 36 percent of Internet users shop
online, according to government statistics.
($1 = 6.3606 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Jerry Huang; Writing by Melanie Lee; Editing by
Chris Lewis)