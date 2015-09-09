(Adds context, detail)
SHANGHAI, Sept 9 Chinese e-commerce giant
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd said on Tuesday it expected
its total value of transactions in the second-quarter to be
lower than previously thought, a fresh signal that China's
slowdown is taking a bite out of consumer spending.
Alibaba is not the first company to flag the negative impact
on sales of a weakening Chinese economy, but its sheer size
makes it a bellwether. The company dominates e-commerce in
China, where online spending is expected to hit $1 trillion by
2019, according to a report by research firm Forrester earlier
this year.
At a tech conference in New York, Alibaba's head of investor
relations, Jane Penner, said consumers were still willing and
able to spend but the company had been seeing a "negative impact
of the magnitude of the spending".
Alibaba now expects GMV, or gross merchandise volume, to be
"mid-single digits lower" than its initial estimates in the
quarter ending in September. GMV is the total value of
transactions made on Alibaba's platforms and is one of the most
closely watched metrics for e-commerce companies.
"We are still seeing actually high engagement by buyers on
our platforms...but lower average order values, for example,"
Penner told Citi's Global Tech Conference, according to an
online playback of the comments.
In August, Alibaba reported GMV growth of 34 percent in the
three months through June to 673 billion yuan ($106 billion),
the slowest growth in more than three years.
Alibaba's shares slumped 4.7 percent to end at $60.91 on
Tuesday after earlier rising as much as 4.5 percent. The share
price has halved since its peak in mid-November.
The Chinese government has been trying in fits and starts to
transition the world's second largest economy from being
investment-dependent to a consumption-based model.
But there have been mixed signals as to whether that effort
is bearing fruit. On Monday, the state planning agency said
power usage, rail freight and the property market had all shown
improvement since August, indicating that the economy was
stabilising.
But the next day the government reported that imports shrank
far more than expected in August, adding to global investors'
concerns that the world's second largest economy may be slowing
more sharply than earlier expected.
Global financial markets have been rattled in recent weeks
by fears that China's slowdown could drag on already sluggish
global growth, while adding to deflationary pressures by
depressing prices.
Alibaba also said it expected growth in its AliExpress
business to slow to low double-digits for the quarter ending
September, due to weakening currencies in markets such as Russia
and Brazil.
The AliExpress business is a global online marketplace for
shoppers to buy directly from China. A majority of Alibaba's
international commerce retail business revenue is generated by
AliExpress.
Alibaba listed on the New York Stock Exchange in the world's
biggest share offering in September last year. But worries on
margins, slower growth in China and a sell-off in tech ADRs have
all weighed on its shares, which now trade firmly below the IPO
price of $68.
($1 = 6.3726 yuan)
(Reporting By Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru, Vikram Subhedar in
London and John Ruwitch in Shanghai; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila
and Alex Richardson)