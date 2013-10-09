BEIJING Oct 9 Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group has invested 1.18 billion yuan ($192.8 million) to buy fund management company Tianhong Asset Management Co, Tianhong shareholder Inner Mongolia Junzheng Energy & Chemical Industry Co said in a statement on Wednesday.

The investment gives Alibaba a 51 percent controlling stake in Tianhong, which is already in a partnership with Alibaba's online payment affiliate Alipay. (Reporting by Paul Carsten; editing by Jonathan Standing)