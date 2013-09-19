By Matthew Miller
| BEIJING, Sept 20
BEIJING, Sept 20 Alibaba Group Holding Ltd's
online mutual funds platform, which launched in June
allowing customers to buy and sell a single money market fund,
is set to attract more than 20 billion yuan ($3.27 billion) by
the end of this month.
That would make the Zenglibao fund, managed by the fledgling
Tianhong Asset Management Co, the most successful fundraising by
any mutual fund in China this year.
The start of mutual fund services by Alipay.com Co,
Alibaba's third-party payment arm, may jumpstart online
distribution and break the lock by banks over two-thirds of
China's fund sales, said Howhow Zhang, head of research at Z-Ben
Advisors, a Shanghai-based investment management consultancy.
"This is really a critical point for the industry," he said.
"This is the first successful attempt to raise a meaningful
amount of money without any input from the banks."
The Tianhong fund is also helping Alipay promote its sales
and payment services to other fund management companies as
China's biggest e-commerce company, founded by billionaire Jack
Ma in 1999, seeks to broaden its reach into financial
activities.
On Monday, China Minsheng Banking Corp, the
country's seventh-biggest lender, announced a strategic deal
with Alibaba to offer financial services, including wealth
management and credit card products.
There are at least 17 fund management companies - including
the two biggest by market share: China Asset Management Co and
Harvest Fund Management Co - building online storefronts at
Alibaba's Taobao online market. Many appear to be preparing to
use the platform to sell a variety of investments, from equity
and index funds to fixed income and money market products.
Alibaba will provide transaction services through its Alipay
service, said Florence Shih, a company spokeswoman. "We're
figuring out what works and what doesn't work," she said, noting
a start date for other mutual funds sales had not yet been set.
Alipay told China's securities regulator in August it had
reached agreements with 37 fund companies.
GATHERING SPEED
Other e-commerce companies are planning to offer similar
services. Shenzhen-based Tencent Holdings Ltd, through
its Tenpay online payment service provider, is also preparing to
partner with fund management firms, according to Chinese media.
China's 70 mutual fund companies have struggled to attract
fresh cash through five years of declining domestic stock
markets. They presently compete for about 2.5 trillion
yuan ($408 billion) worth of managed assets, against 3.3
trillion yuan in 2007.
Alipay and Tianhong developed the new funds and payment
platform - called Yu E Bao, or "leftover treasure" in Chinese -
to allow Alipay customers to convert their spare cash into money
market fund units.
Alipay is China's biggest third-party payment platform,
providing payment solutions to 460,000 merchants and with 800
million registered accounts. Customers can invest as little as 1
yuan ($0.16) in the Yu E Bao service and can withdraw their
money and return it to their Alipay accounts at any time.
In its first 18 days, the Zenglibao fund attracted more than
2.5 million customers and raised 6.6 billion yuan, according to
Tianhong's calculations. Average investment was 1,913 yuan
($310), a fraction of the average for other funds.
Z-Ben's Zhang estimates the fund, which offers investors
variable returns, is on track to top 20 billion yuan in new
capital by the end of this month. Tianhong will report the
fund's assets under management by mid-October.
"This is a very significant development and will influence
how our industry will grow from here," said Zhou Xiaoming,
Tianhong Asset Management's vice president for e-commerce
business. "It gives (asset managers) more room to be more
creative with our products."
Zhou said Tianhong is now discussing the introduction of
other money market products for e-commerce sales.
"Most fund management companies are interested," said
Terrance Hui, chief executive of Invesco Great Wall Fund
Management Co, a joint venture between Great Wall Securities Co
and Atlanta-based Invesco Ltd.
The company now has a dedicated team working with Taobao to
iron out the technical issues to launch its own online store.
"This should make it easier for customers to access funds that
are available in China," Hui said.