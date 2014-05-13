By Paul Carsten and Deepa Seetharaman
| BEIJING/SAN FRANCISCO
BEIJING/SAN FRANCISCO May 14 Alibaba is taking
a tougher line against counterfeit items sold on its online
marketplaces as the Chinese e-commerce giant heads towards a
U.S. stock listing that could be the world's biggest technology
company IPO.
Some security experts say the Chinese group's stricter
standards on piracy and fake goods may even surpass those of
Amazon.com Inc and eBay Inc.
In its IPO filing last week, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd
said the perception that its sites are cluttered
with counterfeit items could hurt its ability to win over
customers, investors and U.S. retail partners. The group,
founded by entrepreneur Jack Ma 15 years ago, has stepped up
efforts to clean house over recent years.
For example, Eduardo De Arkos last summer stumbled across a
supplier attempting to make a counterfeit version of a floating
pool toy his company made. Two days after contacting Alibaba,
the supplier of the counterfeit had been removed.
"They reached out to the supplier and told them they
couldn't do that," said De Arkos, CEO of U.S. company Innovative
Watersports that has sourced through Alibaba since 2012. "That's
peace of mind a lot of people need when manufacturing overseas."
Alibaba's forceful response is a far cry from a few years
back when its businesses were listed on the U.S. Trade
Representative's list of "notorious markets" for intellectual
property (IP) infringement.
"This is a much more aggressive stance than I've seen taken
by U.S. marketplaces, including eBay," said Richard Last, a
professor of retail at the University of North Texas and a
former J.C. Penney executive.
A LONG ROAD
But, given China's reputation for churning out fake goods,
Alibaba still has much to do to convince the world it's not a
hub for piracy and knock-offs.
China and Hong Kong accounted for 93 percent of the value of
IP infringing products seized by U.S. Customs and Border
Protection in fiscal year 2013, according to a U.S. government
report. The previous year, China accounted for 72 percent.
This has deterred some U.S. retailers from opening stores on
Alibaba's Taobao and Tmall marketplaces, experts said. To go
around that problem, Alibaba will launch a separate service with
Amazon rival ShopRunner to sell items from more than 100 U.S.
retailers to Chinese consumers.
In its IPO filing, Alibaba acknowledged it could be exposed
to lawsuits. "Although we have adopted measures to verify the
authenticity of products sold on our marketplaces and minimize
potential infringement of third-party intellectual property
rights ... these measures may not always be successful," it
warned. "We may be subject to allegations and lawsuits claiming
that items listed on our marketplaces are pirated, counterfeit
or illegal."
Listing in the United States may expose Alibaba to the kind
of lawsuits over selling counterfeit goods that eBay and Amazon
have fought for years - a magnet for litigious companies that
don't now have to fight Alibaba on Chinese turf.
"I'm sure people will have a go," said Chris Bailey, a
China-based executive at IP law firm Rouse. "The value of suing
someone in the U.S. if you win is greater than China."
MERCHANT MISCHIEF
Making things tougher for Alibaba, whose websites shift more
goods than eBay and Amazon combined, merchants touting their
fake goods are both savvy and persistent. They also use social
networks like microblogs and mobile messaging apps to speak to
potential customers and arrange payment and delivery, making it
harder for Alibaba to track them.
"My shop has Chanel, Dior, Gucci, it does all kinds of bags.
We get Louis Vuitton purses for 200 yuan ($32) and I sell them
for 300 yuan," said one Chinese merchant based in the southern
city of Guangzhou, who uses Alibaba's Taobao marketplace website
to sell fake luxury goods.
"Taobao gets stricter every year, and last year they became
particularly serious. I heard it was because they'll IPO," said
the merchant, who didn't want to be named for fear of his
business being damaged or legal repercussions.
He added that if Alibaba shut down his online store, he'd
simply open another using a friend or relative's details to
register.
Alibaba declined to comment, citing the company's pre-IPO
quiet period.
With Alibaba, "the process is a lot more involved," said
Rick Watson, CEO of Merchantry.com, which builds online
marketplace software for Amazon and other companies. "They ask a
lot more questions. They ask for upfront money - a deposit. I'm
not aware of the U.S. companies doing that."
MEASURING UP
Almost a quarter of Alibaba's 20,000-plus workforce, plus
volunteers, form an IP protection team, and the company spends
over 100 million yuan ($16 million) a year fighting counterfeit
goods. In the past year, it removed more than 100 million
hyperlinks to products suspected of IP infringement, the company
said in a February filing to the World Intellectual Property
Organization (WIPO).
eBay spends as much as $20 million each year on "buyer
protection programs", such as reimbursing buyers for fake goods
they bought on eBay's market, according to a 2010 U.S. federal
court filing after Tiffany & Co alleged that eBay did
little to clear up counterfeit goods sold on its site.
The San Jose, California-based company also set up a "Trust
and Safety" department with some 4,000 employees, including more
than 200 who focus just on combating infringement, and 70 who
work exclusively with law enforcement, the court filing noted.
eBay has a total workforce of around 33,500.
"Nothing is more important than the trust of our customers,"
and eBay employs a range of anti-counterfeit and fraud measures,
a spokesman said in emailed comments to Reuters, adding that
eBay has more than 40,000 rights owners signed up to its
Verified Rights Owner Program.
According to its WIPO filing, Alibaba's Taobao had 36,000
registered rights holders by 2013.
Amazon, too, faces a growing problem of counterfeit items as
it relies more on third-party sales to pay for its other growth
initiatives. Third-party sales are a lucrative business,
accounting for about 40 percent of Amazon's unit sales - and
around a quarter of total revenue.
As of 2012, Amazon had more than 100 employees "in risk
investigation, including counterfeit listings," according to a
California court filing that year. The company estimated it
blocks 5,900 sellers a year suspected of "infringing conduct",
and "cancelled 4 million seller listings" over the course of a
year. Amazon declined to comment for this article.
For Alibaba, countering the counterfeiters should both
reduce the risk of fending off lawsuits, and make it more
attractive to overseas clients and investors.
"In this business reputation is everything," said Kent Kedl,
managing director of Greater China and North Asia for Control
Risks, a risk consulting firm.
"Brand is something companies are trying very hard to build
and if their brand is associated with really good buyer access
and protection of IP it can serve only to increase brand value
and the value of the company."
($1 = 6.2343 Chinese Yuan)
(Additional reporting by Beijing Newsroom; Editing by Ian
Geoghegan)