BEIJING Dec 23 China's Alibaba Group Holding
Ltd, the world's largest e-commerce company, spent over
1 billion yuan ($160.7 million) combating fake goods and for
improving customer protection from the beginning of 2013 to the
end of November, the firm said Tuesday.
"From Alibaba Group's perspective, we bear a serious
responsibility in this fight against counterfeits," said Alibaba
Chief Executive Jonathan Lu in a statement.
Alibaba has been tackling counterfeit products with greater
aggression in recent years, particularly in the run up to its
record-setting $25 billion listing in New York in September.
A prevalence of counterfeits could hurt its ability to win
over customers, investors and U.S. retail partners, the company
said in its IPO prospectus.
Just a few years ago Alibaba's businesses were listed on the
U.S. Trade Representative's list of "notorious markets" for
intellectual property (IP) infringement.
But online fakes are still a big problem in China. In
November, Chinese e-commerce companies held the annual Singles'
Day online shopping festival, created by Alibaba and featuring
many discounted products. That day, Alibaba reported more than
$9 billion in sales.
The official State Administration of Industry and Commerce
(SAIC) conducted an investigation on counterfeits on Singles'
Day. It found 10.6 percent of the goods that it bought online
from various vendors and platforms were fake or highly
suspicious.
($1 = 6.2220 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Paul Carsten; Editing by Anand Basu)