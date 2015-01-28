* Regulator says met Alibaba in July to discuss illegal
business
* Alibaba did not do enough to fight counterfeits -SAIC
* Meeting contents delayed to avoid affecting Alibaba IPO
-SAIC
By John Ruwitch
SHANGHAI, Jan 28 A China regulator has accused
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd of failing to clean up what
it called illegal business deals on the e-commerce titan's
platforms, in an unusually strong government criticism of one of
the country's biggest private companies.
The State Administration for Industry and Commerce (SAIC),
in a report published on its website on Wednesday, said many
products sold on Alibaba's e-commerce websites and services
infringed upon trademarks, were substandard or fake, were banned
or endangered public security.
Alibaba declined to comment on the report.
SAIC said its report summarised a July 16, 2014, meeting
between government business regulators and Alibaba, and said it
had delayed releasing the report until now to avoid affecting
Alibaba's September initial public offering.
SAIC did not elaborate on that decision. The report was
later removed from the main page of SAIC's website.
(www.saic.gov.cn).
"Alibaba Group has long paid insufficient attention to the
illegal business activities on Alibaba platforms," the SAIC
report said. The company "let that abscess fester until it
became a danger," it added.
The regulator's scathing tone is unusual for a country that
champions its largest home-grown corporations and actively
encourages their global expansion ambitions. Alibaba, which
raised a record-setting $25 billion from its New York IPO, and
peers like Tencent and Huawei form the
vanguard of a fast-growing Chinese technology sector.
Alibaba's American depositary receipts slid 3.2 percent to
$99.63 in Wednesday afternoon trade. The company is to release
quarterly results on Thursday.
The report said Alibaba officials, for their part, pledged
during the July meeting to take the necessary steps to rectify
the problems. The SAIC has a broad supervisory role over online
trading platforms and business in China.
Alibaba, which until a few years ago was on a U.S. list of
"notorious markets" for intellectual property infringement, has
fought hard to tackle counterfeit products to keep its
reputation from being tarnished in the run-up to, and after, the
IPO, the world's biggest ever listing.
Earlier this month, it reached an agreement with the U.S.
Consumer Product Safety Commission to stop the sale of up to 15
illegal or dangerous toys in the United States.
Online fakes, however, remain a big problem in China.
Joe Simone, director of Hong-Kong based intellectual
property consultancy SIPS, said the regulator's comments about
counterfeit goods were no surprise.
"The frankness of the report and its condemning tone are
unprecedented and speak volumes about what the SAIC found in its
inspection," he added.
In the report, the regulator said Alibaba had misled
consumers during sales events, including its popular Nov. 11
annual "Singles Day" shopping extravaganza.
At last year's event, Alibaba reported a surge in sales
transactions to a record high of $9 billion, but merchants told
Reuters they felt pressure from Alibaba's Tmall to boost their
figures on the day with heavy discounts and delayed recognition
of earlier sales.
On Wednesday, Alibaba's consumer-to-consumer shopping
website Taobao said it would lodge a complaint with the SAIC
over a separate investigation by the regulator that allegedly
uncovered a range of counterfeit products on the site.
($1 = 6.2465 yuan)
