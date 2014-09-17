By Ashley Lau
CHICAGO, Sept 17 For a handful of U.S. exchange
traded funds, Alibaba's initial public offering has the
potential to be a bonanza: they can make the Chinese e-commerce
company available to investors in as little as a few days,
unlike some of their larger rivals, which may need months.
That means U.S. investors not wanting to own the company
directly can get a piece of the action shortly after Alibaba
begins trading on Friday, Sept. 19, on the New York Stock
Exchange.
These ETFs include two funds from boutique asset manager
Kraneshares, a specialists in Chinese stocks, and two from ETFs
that specialize in initial public offerings. They use a "fast
track" method that allows the funds' indexes to add the stock in
a matter of days, instead of waiting for the rebalancing of
major equity indexes, typical done quarterly or semi-annually.
The First Trust U.S. IPO Index Fund, which tracks
the IPOX-100 U.S. Index and has assets under management of $519
million, will be the first to add Alibaba, with its underlying
index adding the stock after Friday's market close, according to
First Trust spokesman Stephen Yock.
The Renaissance IPO ETF, which launched in October
2013 and manages assets valued at $29 million, will add Alibaba
five days after the IPO. Renaissance principal Kathy Smith said
she has already seen a lot of interest from investors.
Because Alibaba expected to have a large market
capitalization, "it will probably be a big part of the
portfolio," she said.
KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF, with $103
million in assets under management, is set to add Alibaba 11
days after the IPO. This ETF increased assets by 25 percent in
August - its biggest monthly inflow since January, according to
Thomson Reuters Lipper data, and has already seen investor
interest as well.
Bob Kleiber, a Parsippany, New Jersey adviser, bought the
fund a few weeks ago. He said the exposure to Alibaba will
convey "a huge advantage" to the ETF and the other companies in
it.
Alibaba is an especially big grab for these small funds
because many of the larger funds that track broad Chinese or
emerging market indexes are not yet set to add Alibaba as the
stock's U.S. listing and incorporation in the Cayman Islands
have created a classification conundrum for many major index
providers.
If and when providers decide to include Alibaba in broader
indexes, it could be a while before the indexes and the funds
tracking them actually add the holding.
Stock index provider MSCI Inc is discussing changing its
rules so that companies such as Alibaba can be included in its
global indexes, but any changes would not take effect until
2015.
"With broader indices, it usually takes months for an IPO to
be included," said Dennis Hudachek, a senior analyst with
ETF.com. "Some of these smaller, theme-specific indexes can add
them in a couple of weeks."
The other KraneShares ETF set to add Alibaba, also 11 days
after the IPO, is the KraneShares CSI New China ETF,
which manages assets totaling $3.4 million.
KraneShares managing director Brendan Ahern said he first
started looking into Alibaba in March 2013 even before his funds
launched and that its potential to go public was a large part of
his decision to create KWEB.
