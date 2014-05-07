May 7 Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd IPO-ALIB.N filed on Tuesday for its much-anticipated U.S. initial public offering (IPO), which analysts and bankers expect would surpass Facebook Inc's $16 billion IPO as the biggest technology listing. Analysts have estimated the IPO could yield $225 million in underwriting fees, putting it below the 10 largest ranked by fee size. Following is a list of the 10 biggest IPOs by proceeds and the 10 biggest IPOs ranked by the fees they generated. Top 10 IPOs by proceeds: ISSUER DATE PROCEEDS ($ bln) Agricultural Bank of China July 7, 2010 22.12 Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Oct 20, 2006 21.97 AIA Group Oct 21, 2010 20.49 Visa Inc March 18, 2008 19.7 General Motors Co Nov 17, 2010 18.14 NTT Mobile Communications Network Inc Oct 12, 1998 18.05 Enel SpA Nov 2, 1999 16.59 Facebook Inc May 17, 2012 16.00 Deutsche Telekom AG Nov 17, 1996 12.49 Bank of China May 23, 2006 11.19 Source: Thomson Reuters Top 10 IPOs by underwriting fees: ISSUER DATE FEES ($ mln) Visa 550.2 NTT Mobile 492.8 ICBC 401.5 AIA 358.6 Dai-Ichi Mutual Life Insurance March 23, 2010 343.9 Agricultural Bank of China 343.4 Deutsche Telekom 312.2 AT&T Wireless Group April 26, 2000 309.6 KKR Private Equity Partners May 3, 2006 270.1 Enel 263.3 Source: Thomson Reuters (Reporting by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Ian Geoghegan)