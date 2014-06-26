SAN FRANCISCO, June 26 Chinese e-commerce giant
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd IPO-ALIB.N has decided to list on
the New York Stock Exchange, Bloomberg cited a person with
knowledge of the matter as saying on Thursday, dealing a blow to
the rival Nasdaq bourse.
The company, which handles more than 80 percent of online
retail transactions in the world's second-largest economy, is
expected to make its debut this summer in what could be the
largest U.S. tech initial public offering.
Alibaba could announce its decision in an amended IPO
prospectus as soon as Thursday, Bloomberg reported. The company
was not immediately available for comment.
(Reporting by San Francisco Newsroom; Editing by James
Dalgleish)