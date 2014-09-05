Deals of the day- Mergers and acquisitions
March 10 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday:
Sept 5 Chinese e-commerce company Alibaba Group Holding Ltd said its expects to price its initial public offering at between $60 and $66 per American Depository share.
Alibaba plans to launch its New York stock market debut in the week of Sept. 8, a person briefed on the matter told Reuters in late August.
The much-anticipated sale or IPO could raise more than $20 billion, making it the biggest technology listing in the United States. (Reporting by Avik Das in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
March 10 Eldridge Industries, the U.S. owner of Dick Clark Productions Inc, said on Friday that one of its affiliates terminated an agreement to sell off the TV production company to Chinese conglomerate Dalian Wanda Group.
MEXICO CITY, March 10 Wal-Mart de Mexico, Mexico's biggest retailer, on Friday said that the country's antitrust regulator had approved the sale of its Suburbia chain of clothing stores to department store operator Liverpool.