Sept 10 Alibaba Group Holding Ltd IPO-BABA.N
has received enough orders for its record-breaking initial
public offering to cover the entire deal within just two days of
its launch, people familiar with the IPO process said on
Wednesday.
There was no indication as to where most of that demand was
in the $60-$66 per share indicative range for the IPO, said the
people, who couldn't be named because details of the offering
demand aren't yet public.
Alibaba, a Chinese e-commerce titan, didn't immediately
return a request by Reuters for comment.
At the top end of expectations, the Alibaba IPO would raise
$21.1 billion, topping Facebook Inc's $16 billion listing
in 2012 as the largest-ever technology IPO.
Alibaba, could set a new record for the world's biggest IPO
if underwriters exercise an option to sell additional shares to
meet demand - putting it as high as $24.3 billion, and
overtaking Agricultural Bank of China Ltd's $22.1
billion listing in 2010.
