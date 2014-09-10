Sept 10 Alibaba Group Holding Ltd IPO-BABA.N
has received enough orders for its record-breaking initial
public offering to cover the entire deal within just two days of
its launch, people familiar with the IPO process said on
Wednesday.
There was no indication as to where most of that demand was
in the $60-$66 per share indicative range for the IPO, said the
people, who couldn't be named because details of the offering
demand aren't yet public.
Alibaba, a Chinese e-commerce titan, declined to comment
when contacted by Reuters.
At the top end of expectations, the Alibaba IPO would raise
$21.1 billion, topping Facebook Inc's $16 billion listing
in 2012 as the largest-ever technology IPO.
Alibaba, could set a new record for the world's biggest IPO
if underwriters exercise an option to sell additional shares to
meet demand - putting it as high as $24.3 billion, and
overtaking Agricultural Bank of China Ltd's $22.1
billion listing in 2010.
The company launched its IPO on Monday and is expected to
price the deal on Sept. 18.
Co-founder and executive chairman Jack Ma has spoken with
investors in New York and Boston so far this week, presenting
the company's growth strategies and addressing concerns over its
corporate governance.
Alibaba has kept tight control over the IPO, leaving a
vacuum at the helm of the group of banks managing the offering -
a move that has led to a complicated arrangement and left some
bankers complaining it has created additional layers of work,
according to people familiar with the situation.
