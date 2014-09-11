By Akane Otani
| NEW YORK, Sept 11
NEW YORK, Sept 11 The highly anticipated debut
of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd IPO-BABA.N, the Chinese
e-commerce group, will come amid the busiest year for initial
public offerings since the technology bubble burst in 2000.
Alibaba's IPO, which could come as soon as Sept. 19, could
raise more than $21 billion and claim Facebook Inc's
title of biggest tech IPO. It will usher in a fall season when
plenty of new names sell shares for the first time in the U.S.
market.
Returns from IPOs so far this year have been mixed. Some
analysts say large swaths of the market, especially
biotechnology stocks, are frothy.
The percentage of IPOs coming from money-losing companies
has jumped to a 14-year high, according to Jay Ritter, a
professor of finance and leading scholar of IPOs at the
University of Florida.
The mixed financial results could dim enthusiasm for some of
the hot names coming later this year, including web hosting
company GoDaddy, airline Virgin America, and possibly burger
chain Shake Shack, which has been exploring an IPO.
Roughly one-third of the 188 stocks that debuted this year
are selling below their IPO price. New stocks have risen an
average of 19 percent over the first three months of trading,
compared with 36 percent in 2013, and 23 percent in 2012,
according to research firm Dealogic in New York.
"With the exception of mature companies like Alibaba, a lot
of the companies that have all the hype around them tend to
underperform beyond the first day. They just get squeezed to
valuations that are beyond what they can absorb," said Kathleen
Smith, who manages Greenwich, Connecticut-based Renaissance
Capital's IPO ETF.
MediWound Ltd, a biopharmaceutical company, serves
as a cautionary tale. Its shares down 60 percent from the first
closing price.
In perhaps the year's biggest flop, shares of King Digital
Entertainment Plc, the maker of mobile game "Candy
Crush Saga," have tumbled more than 29 percent since going
public in March.
"Remember how a few years ago, everyone had Angry Birds?
That seems so 1998 now. These things run on a life cycle, and
you need new things in the content pipeline all the time," said
Jim O'Donnell, chief investment officer at San Francisco-based
Forward, which has $5 billion in assets under management.
Some of the IPOs from late last year, including casual
dining chain Potbelly Corp, have also sunk. Potbelly is
down 60 percent from its first-day close.
Given the underwhelming performance of several high-profile
IPOs in recent months, some analysts worry investor appetite for
risk is reaching unsustainable levels.
Much of the influx of money-losing companies comes from one
sector, biotechnology, where investors tolerate spotty track
records in hopes of cashing in on lucrative payouts.
While some investors find their bets rewarded, as in the
case of UltraGenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, which is up 176
percent from its IPO price, others are disappointed. Three of
the five worst performing IPOs of 2014 are in biotechnology.
"They're essentially looking at companies that don't have
much in the way of revenue or profit and hoping to see that one
big blockbuster drug approval or pharma company buyout," said
Jeff Reeves, editor of InvestorPlace.com in Rockville, Maryland.
Yet even excluding biotech, IPOs look rich. Offer prices
have been about 50 percent higher this year than the average
from 2001 to 2013, even as median sales declined to $136.2
million from $187.3 million in the year before the companies go
public, according to Ritter.
Experts say the stock market's gains, with the S&P 500
topping 2,000 for the first time last month, are somewhat
responsible for the appetite for risk. And with the U.S. Federal
Reserve keeping rates low, investors seeking growth are
attracted to more untested companies.
"Individual investors' appetite for risk will be predicated
on the economic backdrop. If they think the Fed will continue to
be accommodating, they'll be more apt to want to take risks on
IPOs," said Joel Guth, chief executive officer of Gryphon
Financial Partners, a member of the HighTower Network.
Still, there are some indications investors are becoming
cautious. In the second quarter, stocks rose an average of 9.2
percent on their first day of trading. In each of the three
quarters before that, stocks popped about 20 percent.
That could mean the torrent of companies slated for IPOS in
the next few months, like restaurant-arcade chain Dave &
Buster's Entertainment and peer-to-peer banker LendingClub, will
be met with more skepticism.
"When valuations are at their highest level in years, at
some point, there's going to be a correction," Ritter said.
(Additional reporting by Ryan Vlastelica; Editing by Jeffrey
Benkoe)