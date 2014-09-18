Sept 18 Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd's IPO-BABA.N initial public offering is expected to be priced within the existing range of $66 to $68 per share, CNBC reported, citing sources familiar with the situation.

Advisers have recommended a price of $68 per share, but Alibaba will choose the final price after a board meeting on Thursday, the report said. (cnb.cx/1rfJDOA)

An Alibaba spokesman declined to comment. (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)