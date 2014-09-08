HONG KONG, Sept 8 Alibaba Group Holding Ltd's IPO-BABA.N initial public offering could raise more than $21 billion, valuing the Chinese e-commerce giant at up to $163 billion. Yahoo Inc, the company's second-largest shareholder, had already disclosed it will sell part of its stake in the IPO, but several other companies and individuals were unveiled as sellers in Alibaba's latest filing released on Friday. Alibaba directors and executive officers as a group would make up the second-biggest sellers of stock after Yahoo, potentially raising $1.23 billion from their stakes. The company did not break down the names of each executive selling shares. Other sellers include Chinese sovereign wealth fund China Investment Corporation (CIC), Singapore state investor Temasek Holdings, Saudi Arabia's Olayan Group and several private equity firms. The following is a list of the selling shareholders and how much each could raise if the IPO is priced at the top of its indicative range of $66 per share. SELLING SHAREHOLDER SHARES OFFERED PROCEEDS (US$) ---------------------------------------------------------------- Yahoo 121.74 mln 8,034 mln Alibaba directors 18.70 mln 1,234 mln China Investment Corp. 14.29 mln 942.86 mln Jack Ma 12.75 mln 841.50 mln Current Alibaba employees 12.46 mln 822.31 mln Yunfeng 6.53 mln 430.83 mln China Development Bank 5.48 mln 361.94 mln CITIC Capital 4.91 mln 324.08 mln Joseph Tsai 4.25 mln 280.50 mln Silver Lake 4.10 mln 270.60 mln Former Alibaba employees 3.11 mln 205.48 mln Alibaba consultants, Alipay and China Smart Logistics employees 2.13 mln 140.32 mln Boyu Capital 1.28 mln 84.31 mln Temasek 645,000 42.57 mln Olayan Group 500,000 33.00 mln Siguler Guff 483,872 31.94 mln Li Ka Shing Foundation 322,580 21.29 mln Asia Alternatives 290,321 19.16 mln Shannon W.H. Cheung 64,516 4.26 mln (Reporting by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Matt Driskill)