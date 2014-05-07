May 7 Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd IPO-ALIB.N filed on Tuesday for an initial public offering (IPO) in the United States. The deal is expected to surpass Facebook Inc's $16 billion IPO to top the list of biggest technology listings.

Following are the 10 biggest IPOs from technology companies.

ISSUER DATE PROCEEDS

($ bln) Facebook Inc May 17, 2012 16.00 Infineon Technologies AG March 13, 2000 5.85 Agere Systems Inc March 27, 2001 4.14 Japan Display Inc March 10, 2014 3.24 World Online BV March 15, 2000 2.81 T-Online International AG April 17, 2000 2.73 Unitech Computer Dec. 13, 1997 2.34 KPMG Consulting Inc Feb. 7, 2001 2.33 Verisk Analytics Inc Oct 6, 2009 2.16 Twitter Inc Nov 6, 2013 2.09

Source: Thomson Reuters (Reporting by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Ian Geoghegan)